‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12 Queens Kiki In A Fierce Mini Challenge: Exclusive Sneak Peek!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is serving up some major fun this week!

In this exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s episode of the VH1 show, the queens kiki in a fierce mini challenge where they serve up the jokes and some major shade.

Coming on the heels of Brita Filter’s elimination, things are a bit emotional in the workroom as the queens de-drag.

Jan tears up as she reminisces about Brita’s departure, calling the eliminated queen one of her “best friends.”

RuPaul then sashays into the work room to pair the queens up as they get suited up for their mini challenge. During the challenge they kiki with another pair of queens and serve up some major shade with the gifts they present.

Make sure to check out the full clip to find out which queens sashay away with the mini challenged prize!

The full episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will show the queens making and marketing extravagant products for the new drag queen lifestyle brand, “Droop.” Bob Harper will be making a guest appearance an Chaka Khan will guest judge.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Fridays at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.

— Stephanie Swaim