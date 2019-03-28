‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Sneak Peek: Yvie Oddly Explains Her Unique Name

Yvie Oddly is explaining her unique name!

In this sneak peek clip from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” the queen chats with Mama Ru in the workroom and explains how she came up with her drag name!

“So no Yvie Oddly, where does that come from?” Ru asks.

“I had some other boring who gives a sh** drag name but, people would say like, ‘she just is so strange onstage,’ so I named myself Yvie Oddly since I’m even odder than everyone else” she explains.

They then begin to talk about the challenge.

“How ya gonna snatch the trophy on this challengce?” Ru asks.

“I’m gonna take a fashion element and combine it with my unique perspective,” she explains. “I just wanna show that I can also pull off some glam.”

“And is that what you’re gonna do in this challenge?” Mama Ru queries.

“I mean, I’m actually gonna be a voodoo doll!” Yvie reveals. “She’s gonna be glamourous, but I still wanna give a little bit of a nod to my odd.”

Yvie then explains to camera that she’s worried her “monster” drag might be “predictable.”

“The girls have already made it clear that they see me as a monster. The judges have seen a lot with my monster drag, so I’m a little bit afraid that if I come out as entirely monster the judges are gonna read me for filth and I don’t want to be predictable.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.

— Stephanie Swaim