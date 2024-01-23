Ryan Gosling Reacts To Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Oscar Snubs

Ryan Gosling is saying there is “no Ken without Barbie.”

After the star snagged an Oscar nomination for his role as Ken in the blockbuster movie “Barbie,” he showed his support for his co-star, Margot Robbie, and the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, after they were left off the list in the Best Actress and Best Director categories.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” Ryan, who earned a nod for Best Supporting Actor, shared in a statement with multiple publications.

“But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no ‘Barbie’ movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” he continued. “No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

Ryan went on to note that Margot and Greta should be recognized for their work after they “made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history.”

“Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film,” Ryan concluded his statement.

America, who scored her first-ever Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her work on the film, also shared her disappointment over Margot and Greta’s snubs.

“I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list,” America said in a statement with Variety.

Margot and Greta have yet to comment, but they both did earn Oscar nominations this year. Margot was recognized as a producer with the movie’s Best Picture nomination and Greta was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.