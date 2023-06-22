Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Rae Reid Welcome Baby No. 3

Ryan Lochte is a dad again for the 3rd time!

The 38-year-old Olympian and his wife Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Wednesday, Us Weekly reports.

“[We’re] thrilled. We are so excited,” the 31-year-old model told Us Weekly ahead of the birth. “Ryan is such a great dad; I can’t wait to see him as a father to 3. He’s so great with kids in general, they always gravitate towards him.”

Adding, “I am excited as well, [but] I am more of the worrier, the strict one, the not-as-fun parent, let’s just say. It makes for a good balance.”

The proud parents named the daughter Georgia June Lochte. Kayla explained to the outlet the meaning of her middle name, “Her middle name has a play on the timing of her birth and a family member.”

The couple are already parents to son Caiden, 5, and daughter, Liv, 3.

Ryan Lochte revealed that he and his wife were expected their third child while chatting with Kit Hoover and Scott Evans on “Access Daily” in December 2022. He was joined by Ed Mylett to discuss the breakthroughs they had on Ed’s show, “Change With Ed Mylett.”



“We’re having baby number 3!” he revealed. “It’s freaking awesome. I’m having so much fun,” he said while reflecting on his life.

The Olympic gold medal swimmer shared how much he loves being a girl dad. “My daughter can’t do anything wrong. She’s the princess, everything she can have. If she wants to cry, it’s ok you can cry,” he told Kit Hoover in July 2020.

“I always wanted to be a dad, because I always loved kids. I’m so good with kids. I just didn’t think I would find the right girl to have that family. I found both, I got both,” he gushed.

Ryan and Kayla met and began dating in 2016 and were married in August 2018. They were married in a Florida courthouse first and then had a ceremony in Palm Springs, California, with family and friends in September.