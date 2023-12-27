Ryan O’Neal’s Cause Of Death Revealed (Report)

Ryan O’Neal’s cause of death has reportedly been revealed.

According to a death certificate obtained by multiple outlets this week, O’Neal died from congestive heart failure with longstanding cardiomyopathy listed as another contributing factor. He was diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012.

The actor passed away on Dec. 8 at age 82.

O’Neal’s son, Patrick, had confirmed the sad news in an emotional Instagram announcement, sharing that the star died “peacefully” with “his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him.”

Patrick went on to honor his father as a “Hollywood legend,” reflecting on his iconic roles in films including “Love Story,” “Paper Moon,” “Barry Lyndon,” “What’s Up Doc?” and more. He first rose to prominence on TV’s “Peyton Place” in the 70s and was nominated for an Oscar

O’Neal was reportedly buried next to longtime love Farrah Fawcett in a private memorial service ahead of the Christmas holiday. The pair were together off and on for three decades until the “Charlie’s Angels” star passed away in 2009.