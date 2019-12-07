Ryan Reynolds Casts Viral Peloton Actress For Gin Commercial And It’ll Have You Laughing Out Loud

Ryan Reynolds to the rescue!

The actor made a hilariously follow up to the now-viral Peloton bike commercial, and while his new ad doesn’t mention the exercise bike company by name, he did cast the same actress who appeared in the original commercial.

In the commercial for his alcohol line Aviation Gin, the actress is seen at a bar with two pals. They sip on drinks and do a toast to “new beginnings.” The spot ends with one of her friends saying, “You look great by the way!” – seemingly a joke about the original commercial.

“Exercise bike not included,” the caption reads.

The original ad by Peloton went viral after some fans bashed it online. It features a husband giving his wife the bike for Christmas, she then documents her fitness journey and has him watch it back. But some people have perceived the ad as being “sexist.”

Stock for the company even reportedly dropped 15 percent in three days, according to Business Insider.

Following the backlash, Peloton issued a statement saying the ad had been perceived incorrectly.

“Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey,” a rep told the Times. “While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate”

— Stephanie Swaim