Ryan Reynolds Epically Trolls Blake Lively For Her Birthday & Mariah Carey Is Involved

Your move, Blake! Ryan Reynolds may have set a new standard when it comes to his and wife Blake Lively’s tradition of trolling each other on their birthdays.

The “Gossip Girl” alum turned 34 on Wednesday and her longtime love paid tribute to the milestone on social media without mentioning Blake at all!

Ryan tweeted a TikTok video of him and Mariah Carey teaming up to lip-sync her 1995 hit “Fantasy,” calling the collab his “favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25.” We see what you did there, Ryan!

My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25th. https://t.co/lfheG3uikV — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 25, 2021

The “Free Guy” star’s subtle yet undeniable snub was all he had to say about Blake’s big day – at least so far – and in case she didn’t get the memo, he posted it to his Instagram Stories, too!

Though Ryan has remained committed to the joke, Mariah couldn’t help but make sure the actress and fashion icon knows that she wasn’t going to ignore her special occasion.

“This was supposed to be me singing background for Blake!!! Happy birthday gorgeous!!!” the music legend replied to Ryan.

To be fair, Ryan and Mariah’s unexpected duet *is* pretty epic. But as far as birthday zingers go, he and Blake are a tough act to follow!

Their playful back-and-forth started in 2017 when Ryan honored his fellow A-list love with a now-classic IG photo cropping her almost entirely out of frame.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he wrote in his caption.

Blake followed up weeks later to wish her hubby a happy birthday with photo of Ryan Gosling instead, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait too long to see what the mom of three has in store for Ryan’s bday this year – the “Deadpool” star turns 45 on Oct. 23.

