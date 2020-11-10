Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Reignite Friendly Feud For Holiday Competition

Let the games begin!

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s longtime feud continues with their new holiday initiative “The Feud” in partnership with Sam’s Club. The A-list stars are facing off again with their respective charities, The Laughing Man Foundation and SickKids Foundation, and giving customers the opportunity to decide whose organization they want to support.

The two actors promoted the competition as they traded insults in a video on social media. Jackman said, “This holiday, when you shop with Sam’s Club, you can side with me and not only affirm Ryan is the Canned Cranberry sauce of human being, but you will also contribute to the Laughing Man foundation, which helps coffee-farming communities around the world.”

Reynolds replied, “Or, side with me to send the message that, like mistletoe, Hugh just makes things awkward. And Sam’s Club will help me support efforts to provide compassionate care to sick children through SickKids Foundation.”

It looks like this rivalry won’t be settled any time soon!