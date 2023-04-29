Ryan Reynolds Is Still ‘Speechless’ Over Wrexham Promotion: ‘It’s Been A Remarkable Journey’

Ryan Reynolds is still speechless over Wrexham’s big win.

Ryan and his Wrexham AFC Football Club co-owner, Rob McElhenney, chatted with Access Hollywood about their team being promoted to the English Football League after 15 years following their 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

“I’m still a little to be totally frank, speechless about. I mean, so many things had to go, right. That involved dumb luck,” Ryan shared. “In addition to obviously putting in a pretty strong foundation over there at the club, but like a lot of things went right, things that you would never expect like another team being incredible this entire season, which created such a tension in not just Wrexham, I think globally as people who were watching Wrexham, but it’s been pretty remarkable journey.”

Rob echoed Ryan’s remarks, sharing, “It was just an amazing run all the way through.”

The friends bought the Welsh soccer team in 2020 and their ownership became the subject of the FX’s hit docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham.”

The “Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star explained to Access Hollywood how his partnership with Ryan first came about.

“I knew we wanted to do something like this and I just reached out to Ryan because, he just seemed like the kind of person that I would want to, forge through this kind of endeavor with and, and also to build a relationship and that’s what we’ve done over the years,” Rob explained.

Following Wrexham’s fairytale ending last week, Ryan took to Instagram to pay tribute to the team.

“Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @wrexham_afc ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️,” the Deadpool star wrote on Instagram.

FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham” is available to stream now on Hulu.