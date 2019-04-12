Ryan Reynolds Jumps Into Cold AF Adriatic Sea And Curses Like Crazy As He Dives In

Ryan Reynolds just took a seriously cold plunge and his reaction is pretty priceless. The “Deadpool” actor, who was clad in a full suit, took a dive into the Adriatic Sea in the middle of the night in what appears to be a scene for a movie, and it’s safe to say he wasn’t totally feeling the chilly waters.

“Alright, let’s go for a little 1 a.m. swim,” Ryan shouts. “Whewww holy s—t. That’s really, really refreshing.”

WARNING: Graphic language ahead!

While it’s not clear what movie set Ryan is on, the funny moment was all captured and posted on Ryan’s Instagram account. He jokingly used the sticker for “sweater weather,” indicating how cold it really was.

Hey, we gotta give it to you Ryan — you really committed!