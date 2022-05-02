Ryan Reynolds’ Reaction To Blake Lively At 2022 Met Gala Is Priceless

Listen, Ryan Reynolds is a big fan of wife Blake Lively.

How do we know? His reactions at the 2022 Met Gala say it all. As his stunning wife, Blake, made her way up the Met Gala steps, (just us or is this a real Serena moment!?), and her style team quickly jumped in to fluff out her dress and unveil, (gasp!) a brand new dress hiding underneath the bustle – Ryan could be seen just looking on at his wife with a stare of absolute shock and amazement.

See exhibit A.

Seriously, Blake, who is co-chairing the event alongside Ryan, had a MAJOR moment on the stairs as she unveiled not one, but two looks for the evening as fans cheered on.

And Ryan seemed to clearly love the moment for his love too! As he joined her on the stairs, the duo also shared tons of sweet PDA on the pink carpet. Blake could be seen lovingly whispering to her main squeeze as she held onto him for support.

And then Ryan sweetly holding her hand as the made their way inside fashion’s biggest night.

You could say, Blake was the real belle of the ball with Ryan by her side. We are officially here for the Cinderella moments!

