Sadie Robertson Shares Tropical Honeymoon Photos With Husband Christian Huff: ‘Marriage Is Awesome’

Sadie Robertson’s first week of married life couldn’t have been better!

Seven days after tying the knot with Christian Huff, the “Duck Dynasty” alum shared a glimpse at their sizzling, south of the border honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In one photo, Sadie and her new husband posed by the sea, their feet in the sand. The 22-year-old wore a red one-piece swimsuit and jean shorts and placed her left hand – which featured a brand-new wedding ring – on Christian’s bare chest.

In another, Sadie snapped a photo of her man as they feasted on the perfect Mexican spread of chips and salsa, guacamole and tacos.

“I might not be able to take the beach with me BUT IM TAKING THE VIEW AYEEEE,” Sadie cheekily captioned her vacation pics. “I know it’s only week 1 but marriage is awesome.”

Christian seemed just as excited about his first week of marriage with Sadie. The groom shared two photos of himself and his bride enjoying some sunshine and frozen cocktails in their swimsuits.

“Best week of my life with my smokin wife,” he wrote.

Sadie and Christian wed on Nov. 25 at the reality star’s Louisiana family home. As a tribute to their mutual love of tennis, the couple exchanged vows on the Robertsons’ tennis court. Their ceremony was attended by more than 600 guests, including “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure.

In another honeymoon post, Sadie shared her gratitude for all of the well wishes she had received from family, friends and fans over the past week.

“Just want to say, Christian and I have been talking so much this week about how cool it is that everyone has celebrated our marriage (in our personal lives and on social media),” she wrote. “We’ve smiled at text, talks, gifts, showers, and comments. We’ve truly been so thankful. It’s brought so much joy and excitement for our life and future together!”

“Our people haven’t been fluffy about the hard parts of marriage, but they’ve been more than supportive and celebratory cheering us on to walk in it!” she continued We are so thankful for the examples around us and all the advice! Gods design is awesome and what He does through marriage is something we are so excited to step into. We’ve also been doing a lottt of toast so… cheers to marriage.”