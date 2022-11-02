Sadie Sink Admits She’s Not Ready For ‘Stranger Things’ To End: ‘Tears Will Be Shed’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sadie Sink isn’t ready to say goodbye to “Stranger Things.”

During an exclusive sit-down with Access Hollywood, the 20-year-old opened up about the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show, sharing, “I have no idea what’s planned, especially for my character (Max) … but I think we are all looking forward to wrapping it up and giving the fans a great finale.”

While Sadie might not know what the Duffer brothers have in store for the series finale, the actress still “can’t think” about closing that huge chapter in her life.

“Tears will be shed,” she told Access Hollywood.

But it’s clear Sadie will have her fellow co-stars to lean on, noting that she would be “lost” without them.

“We really depend on each other when things get really nuts. You need to talk to someone that knows exactly what you’re going through and we have each other. So that’s really special,” Sadie shared.

Adding, “Especially having Millie (Bobby Brown) … she was the only girl at first so it was nice that we have that connection.”

Until filming the final episodes of “Stranger Things,” Sadie is keeping busy with other projects, including her new film “Dear Zoe.”

In the flick, Sadie plays a teen who battles with grief and guilt after her younger half-sister dies in a tragic accident.

The star explained to Access Hollywood what drew her to this role, sharing, “I mean I was 16, 17 when I first filmed this … so I think I was right in that age range where I really connected with the character … just with teenage emotions and everything.”

“Dear Zoe” is in select theaters and on demand Nov. 4.