Austin Butler, Ana De Armas & More 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: See The Full List

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are here!

“Emily in Paris” favorite Ashley Park and “The White Lotus” star Haley Lu Richardson announced this year’s list of honorees in a virtual announcement on the SAG Instagram page Wednesday morning.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” scored five nods each, the most for any film since 2008’s “Doubt” and tying the record for “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) and “Chicago” (2002).

Breakout performances from Austin Butler as music icon Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” and Ana de Armas as movie bombshell Marilyn Monroe in the Netflix film “Blonde” were among the acting nods, along with Oscar frontrunner Cate Blanchett in “TÁR” and fellow Golden Globe winner Michelle Yeoh for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

On the TV side, Jennifer Coolidge added another nomination to her roster for her acclaimed turn in “The White Lotus,” and “Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson followed up her Globes win with a nod in the Female Actor in a Comedy Series category.

The SAG Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and air Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TNT and TBS.

Check out the full list of SAG nominees below:

Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Women Talking”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Adam Sandler, “Hustle”

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, “The Patient”

Taron Edgerton, “Blackbird”

Sam Elliott, “1883”

Paul Walter Houser, “Blackbird”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Woman King”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Andor”

“The Boys”

“House of the Dragon”

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

“Stranger Things”