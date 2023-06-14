Salma Hayek & Annie Murphy Surprise ‘Black Mirror’ Fans At ‘I Like To Watch With Trixie And Katya’ Live Taping

“Black Mirror” fans got a special surprise from Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy this week!

The actresses, who co-star in the anthology series’ forthcoming Season 6 premiere episode “Joan is Awful,” shocked the crowd at Netflix’s first-ever live taping of their digital reaction series “I Like To Watch with Trixie and Katya.”

After the live audience watched “Joan is Awful,” Salma and Annie made an unexpected appearance onstage to introduce drag performers Trixie Mattel and Katya, who have co-hosted the award-winning web series since 2019.

At the big event, Salma and Annie exclusively told Access Hollywood how excited they were to be there.

“It’s the first thing we’ve done since we did the show, so this is the very first time that we’re going to encounter the audience,” Salma said.

The “House of Gucci” star and the “Schitt’s Creek” alum hadn’t worked together before “Black Mirror,” but they already have their hearts set on an onscreen reunion.

“We’re hoping we get to work together again,” Salma said.

“We’re trying to convince [‘Black Mirror’ creator] Charlie Brooker to write a buddy comedy for us – nothing to do with ‘Black Mirror,'” Annie quipped. “Just write us a buddy comedy. That’s all we want.”

When asked about “Joan is Awful,” Salma teased that the episode is truly out of this world.

“It’s weird and fabulous,” she said.

“Black Mirror” Season 6 hits Netflix on June 15. Watch “I Like To Watch with Trixie and Katya” on the “Still Watching Netflix” YouTube channel.