Salma Hayek is aging like a fine wine.

On Sunday afternoon, the “Beatriz at Dinner” actress embraced the natural state of her mane.

The 52-year-old snapped a smiling Instagram selfie by the beach, her signature black waves framing her face. Among the curls, a few gray hairs had visibly sprouted – but she sported them with total confidence.

“#Proud of my white hair,” Salma captioned the photo, then translated it into her native Spanish: “Orgullosa de mis canas.”

Fans and fellow celebrities were blown away by Salma’s unfiltered beauty and took to the comments to show their support.

“Gorgeous lady,” Jessica Simpson wrote.

“You are stunning,” Lenny Kravitz chimed in.

The Oscar winner has long been an advocate of accepting her looks – and her age – as is. In 2017, she opened up to The New York Times about her low-maintenance hair philosophy.

“It’s my natural color, and it’s my natural white hairs,” she told the outlet. “One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it. I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life.”

Preach, Salma!

