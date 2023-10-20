Sam Heughan Tried To Push ‘Outlander’ Co-Star Graham McTavish Out Of His Comfort Zone For New Book

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are back at it again, going on another adventure and documenting their travels in their book “Clanlands in New Zealand.”

While chatting with Access Hollywood the 43-year-old actor revealed why they decided to go down under for their latest book.

“New Zealand is this incredible group of islands. It’s a bit like Neverland. It has everything from fuel to glaciers to jungles. There’s everything to do there, loads of adrenaline sports and crazy wildlife…it really is this incredible country, so we wanted to go there,” Sam told Access. “Also it is [Graham’s] home, where he lives now but also it has a lot of Scottish connections.”

While in New Zealand, Sam admitted he tried to push his “Outlander” co-star out of his comfort zone by encouraging him to do things he’s scared of.

“He gets scared so the more I put him in situations that he is going to wet himself or soil his kilt, then the better for me,” he said. “So, I force him to jump out of things and we went on bungie swings, and we go in helicopters and do all this stuff. It’s a lot of fun.”

When Sam isn’t seeking out adventures in New Zealand, he is whipping up a cocktail with his Sassenach gin, which comes from Scotland.

The businessman said all the ingredients in his grin are sourced from where he is from in the Southwest of Scotland and revealed how to make his iconic “Bees Knees” cocktail. All it takes is a bottle of his gin, manuka honey and some lemon!

Sam and Graham’s new book “Clanlands in New Zealand” is out Nov. 17.