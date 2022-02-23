Sam Hunt’s Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Refiles For Divorce In Different County

It looks like Sam Hunt’s pregnant wife wasn’t pressing the pause button after all.

After withdrawing her divorce complaint against the country singer on the same day she initially filed her paperwork, Hannah Lee Fowler has refiled for divorce, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood.

The 33-year-old, who is pregnant with the musician’s first child, seemingly had to withdraw her divorce just hours after filing to refile in a different county in the Nashville, TN.

Access Hollywood reached out to the nurse’s lawyers for comment.

Hannah, who married the “Take Your Time” singer back in 2017, initially filed for divorce on Friday, Feb. 18.

At the time of her first filing, Hannah accused her husband of being guilty of “inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery,” per court docs obtained by Access Hollywood.

In addition to the claims of infidelity, the court docs also revealed that the couple is expecting their first child in May. In the initial filing, the soon-to-be mom asked for alimony, child support and primary custody of the child.

The two had not publicly announced that they were expecting, but during an appearance on “KISS Country 99.9 Miami’s TC & Dina” radio show in July, Sam shared that he wanted to be a dad “sooner than later.”

“I hope so. We’ve been talking about it for a while, but we’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now. And I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later,” Sam said at the time.