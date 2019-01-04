Sam Smith and Normani have always been a perfect pairing (we knew it since we saw them freak out after meeting on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden) and now we have the joy of knowing that they are collaborating on a new single titled “Dancing With A Stranger,” which drops on January 11.

Both singers announced the exciting news on their Instagram accounts on Friday alongside a pic of them both mugging for the camera and wearing black turtlenecks.

The duo also released statements about their existing collaboration!

“I’m so excited for everyone to hear ‘Dancing With a Stranger,’ which I wrote on The Thrill Of It All tour last year. For me, it bottles everything I was feeling whilst juggling my personal life and touring. It is also such a beautiful moment for me as I’m a huge, huge fan of Normani and everything she is. I’m so excited to watch her light shine. I hope everyone enjoys hearing this song as much as I do,” Sam said of the collaboration.

And Normani was feeling the love for Sam too!

“I’m truly blessed having the opportunity to create with one of the greatest vocalists of this decade. I think about the artists that I frequently listen to daily and Sam Smith has definitely been one of them for some time now. I never thought in a trillion years that I would be able to state that I have a record with this extremely gifted being. I’m super proud to share this song with Sam and cannot wait for the rest of the world to experience it – from the first moment that I heard the song I knew how special it was. I’m deeply in love with this body of work and I hope that you all will be too. I’m so thankful that Sam put his trust in me to help him bring this song to life. To my fans, thank you for all of your continued support. I love y’all!!! I pray you guys enjoy this.”

Mark your calendars people! Jan. 11 is going to be a day to remember and we’re just going to be sitting here thinking about it now for the next week!

WATCH: Normani Reflects On Her Big Year: ‘It Changed My Life Forever’