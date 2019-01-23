This rocketman has quite the star-studded entourage!

Elton John, 71, kicked off the Los Angeles portion of the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concert tour on Tuesday and a few of his famous friends came out to watch the show!

Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, and Niall Horan all attended to support the British rock legend as he performed at the Staples Center.

The “Your Song” hitmaker took to Instagram to post a group photo of the gang hanging out backstage.

“What a FANTASTIC way to kick off my Los Angeles run of shows. Thank you Lady Gaga, Niall Horan and Sam Smith for coming to see me at Staples Center. Love you all,” he captioned the photo.

Sam Smith also shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Farewell Yellow Brick Road 💛 what a special night.”

Elton’s global tour started back in September, and will consist of more than 300 shows across five continents before concluding in 2021.