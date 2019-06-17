Sandra Bullock Brought Her Son To The MTV Movie & TV Awards For The Sweetest Reason

It was a family night out for Sandra Bullock and her son!

The 54-year-old star snagged the award for Most Frightened Performance for her role in the Netflix thriller “Bird Box” at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

While accepting her golden popcorn, the actress got super real on how her two kiddos, Louis, 9, and Laila, 7, inspired her to sign on for the horror flick.

“My children asked me to make something for them. I knew this was a story I needed to make because it was about family,” Sandra explained. “When I finished my film, I went to my babies and said, ‘Here, Mommy made this for you. and I know you can’t see it until you’re 21… but you’ll know there’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you.'”

The actress continued her speech by directly telling her kids that she’ll always be there for them just like her character in “Bird Box.”

“Family is what you fight for, what you protect… No matter what, you are my first thought in the morning and my last thought at night. I was put on this earth to protect you. You are my world,” she said, joking that her son later said to her, ‘Mommy, it was superhero movies I was talking about. Those are the films you should be making.”

Sandra concluded her sweet speech by revealing to the audience that she brought her son Louis to the award show so that he could sit next to “superheroes,” like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson.

“And I’m sure he will notice they are women, just like his mama,” she adorably added.