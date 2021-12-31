Sandra Bullock Is Toasting Betty White With Vodka & Lemon And A Hot Dog On The Side

Sandra Bullock is saying goodbye to her longtime friend, Betty White.

Betty, who died Friday at age 99, of natural causes at home, was beloved by many in the Hollywood community but had a definite close friendship with Sandra, who was her co-star in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal.”

“I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be okay being sad,” Sandra told PEOPLE.

“I’ll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us,” the actress, 57, added of her friend and co-star.

Jeff Witjas confirmed Betty White’s passing today at age 99 to NBC News via phone call today.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again,” Witjas shared.

Many stars paid tribute to Betty on Friday, offering up special memories and thoughts about the many contributions she made to the world, from her incredible wit and positivity to her beloved characters in “Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Steve Martin shared this special memory of Betty and her late husband, writing on Twitter, “In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line. I loved Betty White, so I went up to them: ‘I’m so honored to meet you both.’ And then I said, ‘Isn’t Linda great?’ She said, ‘We came to see you.’ I said, ‘Why?’ ‘Because we heard you were funny.’ I was elated.”

His and Sandra’s stories were one of many about the incredible Betty White – rest in peace, Betty.

