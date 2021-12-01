Sandra Bullock Reveals She Uses EMDR Therapy: ‘I Was So Scared To Do It’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sandra Bullock is opening up!

In an Access Hollywood exclusive sneak peek clip of Sandra’s appearance on “Red Table Talk,” the usually private actress gets candid about facing life-changing experiences that led her to seek a unique style of therapy.

“The break-in happens and I discover something called EMDR therapy, which was the most healing … I was so scared to do it,” Sandra told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) is a psychotherapy treatment that uses eye movements to enable people to heal from the symptoms and emotional distress that are typically the result from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Prince Harry once shared that he used the non-traditional treatment to help cope with the lingering trauma he still faces from his mother’s tragic death.But he’s not the only famous person who has found success with the EMDR therapy, so has Evan Rachel Wood, Jameela Jamil and Whitney Cummings.

Sandra went on to explain to Jada, Willow and Adrienne that during the EMDR therapy, she was inside her house but “all of the sudden it went to unsafe relationships, unsafe childhood moments.”

“And when I got out of it, I realized I have surrounded myself often with unsafe people and situations and have put myself there … I have no one else to blame but myself because that was the most familiar feeling that I had,” Sandra shared.

