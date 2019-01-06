Sandra Oh owned the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet!

The “Killing Eve” actress was the definition of elegance when she arrived at the annual award show in a floor-length gown on Sunday night. Her crisp, white dress featured an asymmetrical neckline with ruched detailing over her right shoulder, which gave the look a dramatic flair.

Sandra wore her dark waves in a romantic, Old Hollywood updo, and she added a touch of sparkle with a stack of bangles and Art Deco-inspired earrings.

Tonight is a big night for Sandra. Not only is the HBO star co-hosting the Globes with Andy Samberg (making her the first person of Asian descent to ever helm the show), but she’s also a nominee. She scored a Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama nod for her work on “Killing Eve,” which she also nabbed an Emmy for last year.

If Sandra takes home the Globe tonight, it won’t be her first. Thirteen years ago, she won Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her fan-favorite role as Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy.”