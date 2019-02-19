Sara Bareilles Releases Her New Single “Fire”

Sara Bareilles’ new single “Fire” is definitely going to be our new anthem all week long!

The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning singer is back with another new song that sets the stage for her upcoming album entitled “Amidst the Chaos.”

“Fire” along with the 11 other tracks on the album intend to illuminate Sara’s undeniable talents as a masterful songwriter, vocalist, and storyteller.

“Armor” was the first song released from the album, which received overwhelming praise from listeners at the end of 2018.

Also in the last year, Sara was nominated for an Emmy and a Grammy Award for her performance and soundtrack in “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”

Audiences will be excited to learn that one of the tracks called “A Safe Place To Land” will feature EGOT winner and Sara’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” co-star, John Legend!

This is the first full-length original album that the “Love Song” songstress has produced since “The Blessed Unrest” debuted in 2013, which was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys.

The hotly-anticipated album “Amidst The Chaos” arrives April 5, 2019.

WATCH: ‘Waitress’ Composer Sara Bareilles Talks Waitressing Jobs: ‘I Was Fired From Hot Dog On A Stick!’