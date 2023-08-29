Sarah Jessica Parker Adopts Carrie Bradshaw’s ‘And Just Like That’ Kitten In Real Life

And just like…cat, Sarah Jessica Parker has a new furry friend!

The “Sex and the City” star introduced her family’s latest addition in a cute Instagram post on Tuesday, confirming that she and TV alter ego Carrie Bradshaw have another important bond in common.

“His off-camera name is Lotus,” SJP wrote, captioning a series of photos and videos of the adorable kitten she welcomed into her home.

“If he looks familiar, that’s because he is,” she teased.

Indeed, fans immediately recognized Lotus as Carrie’s pet “Shoe,” who she found in her famous apartment on Season 2 of the Max spinoff series “And Just Like That.” Carrie formed a loving relationship with her four-legged pal and fans flocked to the comment section of Sarah Jessica’s post to share that they’d already suspected a behind-the-scenes connection.

“I knew he was yours and so happy he is,” one person wrote.

Though Shoe may be Carrie’s only animal companion, SJP revealed that Lotus had buddies waiting for him when he joined her household.

“He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety. Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022,” she explained.

Lotus appears to have fit right in! One snap shows him and his housemates all sharing food from the same dish.