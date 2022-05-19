Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Milestone Anniversary With Matthew Broderick: ’25 Years And Counting’

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are celebrating a quarter-century of marriage!

The “And Just Like That” star and the “Daybreak” actor marked their 25th wedding anniversary on May 19.

Sarah Jessica commemorated the special milestone on Instagram, posting a loved-up throwback photo of her and her husband.

In the sweet shot, “The Family Stone” actress peacefully rested her head on her longtime love’s chest as he gazed into the distance.

Sarah Jessica also shared a peek at what appeared to be their wedding invitation, which was short and to the point.

“Please join Sarah Jessica and Matthew for a party in New York City on Monday, May 19, 1997, at 6:30 p.m.,” the printed message simply read.

The “Hocus Pocus” star captioned her post, “Evening Attire. Silver baby. 25 years. And counting. X, your wife.”

Fans and friends of the couple filled Sarah Jessica’s comment section with their best wishes over the special milestone.

“Happy Anniversary to you two unique people who have made beautiful union,” Kristin Davis gushed.

“What a couple,” Andy Cohen commented.

Ali Wentworth wrote, “Oh that is BIG!!! Happy Anniversary! Sending so much love!”

In the 25 years since they exchanged vows, Sarah Jessica and Matthew have welcomed three children: 19-year-old son James and 12-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha.

WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Personal Photos Of Her 3 Kids Heading Back To School

