Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Cheeky ‘Cruel Intentions’ Reunion With Selma Blair & Ryan Phillippe For Her 45th Birthday

The ’90s are back! Just ask Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The actress celebrated her 45th birthday this week with a mini “Cruel Intentions” reunion, hitting up the Jeffrey Deitch art gallery in Los Angeles for a new exhibit inspired by the 1999 classic – and her co-stars Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe came along for the party!

The trio looked to be having a total blast while posing in front of artist Sam McKinniss’ instantly recognizable paintings. Each work depicts a memorable moment from the movie, including Sarah and Selma’s steamy kiss to Ryan’s, ahem, cheeky pool scene.

Sarah shared cute snaps of her, Selma and Ryan smiling together while enjoying the show and told Instagram followers that she couldn’t have thought of a better way to ring in another year.

“Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day,” she wrote in her caption, shouting out not only Ryan and longtime pal Selma but also “Cruel Intentions” director Roger Kumble, producer Neal Moritz, and the artist and gallery.

The venue shared photos of the gathering on Instagram as well, calling it an “absolute joy” for the whole gang to stop by for “a surprise” visit in honor of Sarah’s big day.

“Cruel Intentions” helped launch Sarah, Ryan and Selma to superstardom, as well as castmate Reese Witherspoon, who was married to Ryan for more than seven years after they hit it off on set.

Ryan also starred alongside Sarah in 1997’s teen horror fave “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and they’ve clearly been on good terms since. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” alum and Selma are famously close and have appeared on each other’s social media in regular friendship updates over the years.

Anyone else up for a “Cruel Intentions” sequel? These three might be!

— Erin Biglow