Sarah Palin’s Daughter Willow Is Expecting Twins With Her Husband!

Sarah Palin is going to be a grandma again and this time she’ll be pulling double duty. The former Alaska governor’s daughter Willow is expecting twins at the end of the year and announced the happy news on Instagram over Memorial Day Weekend.

Willow shared the news in a sweet photo showing two baby onesies, some greenery, and a little sign that read “and then there were four.” She captioned the snap, “@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world! Baby Bailey’s arriving December 2019 ❤️ 🤰🏻 #TWINS. ” The adorable photo was taken by Willow’s younger sister Piper.

Willow and her husband Ricky Bailey wed in October in a stunning ceremony in their home state of Alaska. This will be the couple’s first children together.

Willow’s sister Bristol Palin has three children of her own, taking the grandkid count to 5 this year!

It’s been a busy month for the Palin family too! Piper Palin graduated from high school earlier this month and the whole family joined her in Alaska to celebrate the milestone.