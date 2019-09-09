Sarah Palin’s Husband Todd Files For Divorce After 31 Years Of Marriage

Sarah Palin is about to be single for the first time in decades.

The former vice presidential candidate’s husband, Todd Palin, filed for divorce on Friday, Sept. 6 after 31 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood. Per the papers, Todd cited “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife” as his reason for ending the marriage.

Though the filing only used initials instead of full names, the Aug. 29, 1988 wedding date listed corresponds with the Palins’ anniversary. Additionally, there is a joint custody request for an 11-year-old with the same birthday as the former couple’s son, Trig Palin, their only child under 18. Todd and Sarah are also parents to daughters Bristol, 28, Willow, 25, and Piper, 18, as well as another son, 30-year-old Track.

Access has reached out to Todd’s attorney and a rep for Sarah for comment.

Sarah served as Alaska’s governor from 2006 until her resignation in 2009. She was catapulted to the international spotlight as Sen. John McCain’s running mate during his 2008 presidential bid. The 55-year-old has stayed mostly out of politics since, but had a brief stint in reality TV with “Sarah Palin’s Alaska” on TLC and also served as a Fox News contributor.

Bristol also emerged as a TV personality following two seasons of “Dancing with the Stars.” She most recently appeared on MTV’s “Teen Mom OG” as a replacement for Farrah Abraham.

— Erin Biglow