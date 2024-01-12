Savannah Chrisley Honors Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles On His 30th Birthday: ‘Never Stopped Loving You’

Savannah Chrisley is honoring a bittersweet milestone.

The reality star and podcast host, 26, paid tribute to her late ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, on what would have been his 30th birthday. Savannah shared a touching Instagram montage on Jan. 11 to highlight some of her favorite memories with Nic, and she reflected in a lengthy caption how much the pain of his loss still lingers.

“Little did I know that this time last year would be the last time we would sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to you… but BOY AM I HAPPY THAT I GOT TO HAVE THE LAST ONE WITH YOU,” she began.

Savannah went on to note that despite her and Nic having moved on from their romantic relationship, she will always miss him and regrets that he didn’t live to achieve one of his major goals in life.

“We may have been broken up but I never stopped loving you. Part of me always thought that maybe we would’ve found our way back… but who knows. I so badly wish we were celebrating 30! I wish I could’ve seen you be one hell of a dad! You always wanted that… this one hurts,” she added, signing off by calling the former hockey player “my sweet angel.”

Nic died last September as the result of a motorcycle accident in Nashville. He and Savannah called off their wedding in July 2020, a year after announcing their engagement.

Following Nic’s tragic passing, Savannah shared in a social media message why she believes the bond they had will live on beyond the ups and downs they had as a couple.

“I know we had some moments that were really, really hard, but our day to day life really was beautiful. Just because some things don’t work out, or don’t last forever, doesn’t make them less special or less meaningful. We learned how to love together,” she wrote at the time.