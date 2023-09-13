Savannah Chrisley Is Dating Robert Shiver, Former Football Player Who Survived Murder Plot (Report)

Savannah Chrisley knows best when it comes to her relationships!

The 26-year-old former reality star is reportedly dating former football player Robert Shiver, according to People Magazine.

Robert is the former football player who survived his former wife, Lindsay Shiver’s, alleged plot to murder him after he learned she allegedly had an affair.

The former beauty queen and her alleged boyfriend were accused of plotting to kill Robert with a hitman while they were vacationing in the Bahamas earlier this year according to ABC News.

Since the scary incident, Robert has appeared to move on with the “Chrisley Knows Best” alum.

No word on how the two met or when they began dating but the rumored new romance comes after Savannah and Nic Kerdiles parted ways following their two-year engagement.

“You’ve all been wondering…so here it is: Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now…but sadly it’s not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” she wrote on Instagram in September 2020.

“There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” she continued.