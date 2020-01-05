Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Hold Hands In Sweet Behind-The-Scenes Golden Globes Moments

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost only had eyes, and hands for each other, at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. The engaged couple looked so in love on the red carpet, but there may not have been a sweeter moment than the duo holding hands as they walked down the carpet together.

In a sweet behind-the-scenes moment, Access Hollywood spotted the Colin with a firm hold on his leading lady, with his arm wrapped around her back. He then reached out to hold her hand as they made their way toward the ceremony. The couple, who got engaged in May after 2 years of dating, were definitely dressed to impress.

Scarlett wowed in a red ball gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a long train. She also had plenty of sparkled too – with 120 carats of Bulgari diamonds. For his part, Colin looked slick in a classic sports coat and black slacks.

Scarlett opened up about her engagement to Ellen DeGeneres in October, revealing that her man was a total James Bond when it came to his proposal.

“It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” she shared of her “SNL” funnyman. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

She added that it was such a special moment too because of what he shared with her. “It was very personal. It was a special moment,” Johansson added of the proposal. “I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing.”