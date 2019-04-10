Scarlett Johansson Wows In Sexy, Black Widow-Inspired Look At ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Event

Scarlett Johansson knows how to bring her Black Widow vibe to the red carpet!

The A-lister wowed in a daring, one-sleeved ensemble for an “Avengers: Endgame” fan event in London on Wednesday. Her look featured a perfectly tailored corset and blazer combo with cleavage-baring cutouts, making for a chic and sexy version of her superhero gear.

The 34-year-old expertly paired her outfit with bold red lips, chandelier earrings and a simple sleek updo, undoubtedly turning heads wherever she went – including ours!

Scarlett’s “Avengers” castmates Paul Rudd and Chris Hemsworth brought their fashion A-game too, sporting coordinated plaid suits while smiling with their fellow big-screen comic book icon.

Though the rest of the Avengers didn’t join their teammates this time around, a few festive attendees helped fill in the gaps. The trio posed with cosplayers dressed as their favorite characters from the Marvel franchise, and Chris gave the whole crowd a heartfelt shoutout on Instagram.

“The enthusiasm and support for these films is incredible and we’re all beyond appreciative,” he wrote, thanking everyone who turned up to support the anticipated final film in the blockbuster series.

“Avengers: Endgame” doesn’t hit theaters for another two weeks, and we can’t wait to see this stylish squad keep bringing it!

— Erin Biglow