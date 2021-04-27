Scheana Shay Gives Birth To Baby Girl: ‘My Heart Is SO FULL’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is a mama!

The reality personality, 35, announced that she gave birth to a baby girl on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo cradling the newborn alongside her partner Brock Honey Davies.

“My heart is SO FULL 🤍 On the morning of 4/26/21 we welcomed to the world Summer Moon Honey Davies, weighing in at 6lbs 12 oz,” Scheana wrote in the caption.

She went on to describe the complicated medical situation she’s been facing, writing, “Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum.”

“Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here,” she continued.

It seems she’s keeping her spirits high despite the medical issues, adding, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!”

Scheana’s partner Brock shared another sweet photo on his own Instagram, writing in the caption, “April 26th was already a special day but yesterday I watched @scheana birth our beautiful baby girl with sooo much love.”

“Baby girl passed her final tests today as we watched over mamma bear here in the High-Risk unit. @scheana was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome, a rare expansion of preeclampsia. Baby mamma is doing great, baby and daddy are holding down the room for mamma…… Thank you everyone who reached out and the amazing staff,” he added.

Congratulations to Scheana and Brock on their new addition!