'Schitt's Creek' Star Emily Hampshire & Teddy Geiger Are Engaged!

Congrats are in order for Emily Hampshire and Teddy Geiger!
Just two months after duo confirmed their romance, the musician and they actress announced their engagement! Teddy took to Instagram to share the exciting news on Friday.
"I love this woman so much she treats me like a lil princess and makes me laugh harder than anyone," the singer wrote alongside a series of snaps. "I am so f***ing happy to wake up next to her every morning and fall asleep next to her every night and take care of our lil B.B. stumbs together."
The 30-year-old singer continued to share his excitement about the happy news in a second post:
"Which is why … When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said … YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES I love u @emilyhampshire."
The "Schitt's Creek" actress also shared her joy on Instagram!
"#shesaidyes … & she cried, then she made a video, then she posted it on insta and was glad she got her nails done today," the 37-year-old star captioned the post on Saturday. "My millennial girlfriend is now my millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."
Congrats to the happy couple!