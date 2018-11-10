'Schitt's Creek' Star Emily Hampshire & Teddy Geiger Are Engaged!

The 30-year-old singer continued to share his excitement about the happy news in a second post:

"Which is why … When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said … YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES I love u @emilyhampshire."

The "Schitt's Creek" actress also shared her joy on Instagram!

"#shesaidyes … & she cried, then she made a video, then she posted it on insta and was glad she got her nails done today," the 37-year-old star captioned the post on Saturday. "My millennial girlfriend is now my millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

