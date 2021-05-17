‘School of Rock’ Co-Stars Are All Grown Up And Dating In Real Life Now!

“School of Rock” fans have another reason to rock – two stars from the hit movie, Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli are dating!

Fans of the popular 2003 movie starring Jack Black realized that two of the film’s stars made a rockin’ off-screen connection years later after they were seen in a TikTok video. And from there, after one deep scroll fans figured out that the two have actually been dating for more than three years!

Caitlin and Angelo met on the set of “School of Rock” where they played classmates Marta and Frankie, but it’s safe to say that things have changed a lot for the two. In fact, they don’t do too much acting anymore and they appear to live outside of New York City.

Hale works as an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist and Massagli graduated from the University of Miami School of Law in 2019, according to their Instagram bios.

According to her IMDB page, Hale has a couple projects in the works too – one titled “Max & Wrigley” and “Grimmerson Manor.”

Fans are definitely a fan of this on-screen romance too! The TikTok users post has since racked up over 227,000 likes and 2,700 comments. In a funny caption about their relationship, Caitlin shared a cute new selfie of the two, confirming the rumors were true.