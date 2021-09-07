Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin Split After Drama Over His Kourtney Kardashian Text

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin are no longer together, a source tells Access Hollywood.

The couple started sparking romance rumors in October 2020 after being spotted on a beach together and in February, the duo went Instagram official with their romance.

“Amelia was the one who ended things,” a source told Us Weekly, who was the first to report on the breakup.

But their relationship hasn’t been without drama.

Over the weekend, it appeared the 20-year-old model could have been sending a not-so-subtle message to Scott Disick amid his drama with ex-Kourtney Kardashian.

She posted a photo of a tank top with the phrase “Don’t you have a girlfriend?” printed on the front. Though, it is unclear if Amelia herself was wearing the shirt, she does seem to be asking the question.

The fashion statement follows the 38-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star allegedly hitting up Kourtney’s other ex-Younes Bendjima on Instagram last week to call out their mutual ex-Kourtney for her steamy photos with boyfriend Travis Barker while the two vacationed in Europe together.

Younes posted what appeared to be a screenshot of the exchange earlier this week, telling Scott he’s “not his bro” but Scott has yet to confirm or deny that the messages are real.

However, Kourtney reportedly believes they are.

A source told People, that the mom of three plans to confront Scott about the rumors and isn’t shocked at his alleged behavior, saying, “Scott has always had a difficult time accepting that Kourtney is happy with someone else. He is especially threatened by her relationship with Travis.”

In July, Scott left his ladylove nearly in tears with a blingy birthday gift he draped around her neck.

Scott and Amelia have yet to share relationship update since the latest developments. But her mom, Lisa Rinna, didn’t hold back her thoughts when joking on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” recently that she had would prefer her daughter be dating Harry Styles.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!