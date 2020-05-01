‘Scrubs’ Star Sam Lloyd Dies At 56 After Brain Cancer Battle, Zach Braff Pays Tribute

The “Scrubs” family is mourning one of their own.

Actor Sam Lloyd, who co-starred on the long-running medical comedy, died Friday after a year-long battle with brain cancer, according to multiple reports. He was 56.

Zach Braff, who led the “Scrubs” ensemble cast for nine seasons, honored Lloyd’s memory with a touching Twitter tribute.

Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy. pic.twitter.com/wwyvGNbveG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 1, 2020

“Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy,” Braff wrote, alongside a throwback headshot of his pal.

Lloyd portrayed lawyer Ted Buckland on “Scrubs” and later reprised the role opposite Courteney Cox and Busy Phillips on “Cougar Town,” also from creator Bill Lawrence, who shared his condolences on social media.

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/JRzlLKhqHB — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 1, 2020

“Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many,” he tweeted.

Lloyd’s prolific TV work includes guest star and recurring roles on multiple iconic series from “Seinfeld” to “Desperate Housewives” and “Modern Family,” and he was also known for feature films like 1999’s “Galaxy Quest.”

His health struggle was made public last year on a GoFundMe page, which revealed the actor had an inoperable brain tumor. “Scrubs” producer Tom Hobart organized the initiative, which raised more than $150,000. The page’s most recent update was posted March 5, in which Hobart revealed it had been “a tough month” for his friend and colleague.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their son, Weston.

— Erin Biglow