Sean Connery & His Son Jason Smile In One Of Star’s Final Family Photos

Sean Connery is being mourned by his family and Hollywood.

In one of his final family photos, posted by his son’s partner Fiona Uxton, from August 25, 2019, Sean is seen smiling with his son Jason.

News broke over the weekend that the veteran actor had passed away at the age of 90.

The star, who famously portrayed James Bond multiple times over the years, died in his sleep in the Bahamas, according the BBC.

The network noted that the actor’s health had been declining.

Jason spoke out to the BBC saying that his father was surrounded by “many of his family.”

He continued saying, “We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time/ A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

Connery’s publicist Nancy Seltzer spoke out to the BBC issuing a statement about his memorial saying, “There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended.”

The late film legend was best known for portraying James Bond in the 60s, 70s and 80s in films like “Never Say Never Again,” “Goldfinger” and “Diamonds are Forever.”

He was also known for his roles in “The Untouchables,” The Rock” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

Connery is survived by his wife Micheline Roquebrune and his sons Jason and Stephane.

— Stephanie Swaim