Sean Hannity And His Wife Jill Rhodes Divorce In Secret After More Than 20 Years Of Marriage

Veteran Fox News host Sean Hannity and his wife, Jill Rhodes, quietly divorced after 26 years of marriage. The pair reportedly went into separation talks four years ago.

“Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children,” the former couple said in a joint statement, adding that they separated years ago. “Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill. They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children.”

The political commentator, 58, and his wife, 57, also a journalist, finalized their divorce more than a year prior to their statement on June 3. And the pair are still reportedly on good terms and continue to parent their children, Patrick, 21, and daughter Merri, 18.

The couple married in 1993 and in addition to their personal relationship, they also had a professional one. Jill worked on Sean’s Fox News show as an editor.

In his 2002 book, “Let Freedom Ring: Winning the War of Liberty Over Liberalism,” Sean dedicated the book to his wife and children.

“The most important acknowledgment I make is to my family — my wife, Jill, and my two children, Patrick and Kelly, to whom I dedicate this book,” he wrote at the time. “They are the ones who put up with the long work hours I needed to invest in this project. They are the ones who make it worth doing — and who make my life complete and happy on more levels than I can explain. I am blessed to have them in my life.”

