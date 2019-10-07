See Auli’i Cravalho, John Stamos, Queen Latifah And More In ‘Little Mermaid Live’ Sneak Peek

The new trailer for “Little Mermaid Live” takes Disney fans under the sea to part of Ariel’s world.

The ABC special, airing on November 5, will join elements of the original Disney movie with live musical performances as “a special tribute to the original animated classic and its timeless music.”

The star-studded cast features “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, recording artist Shaggy as Sebastian, John Stamos as Chef Louis and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric.

In 2020, production for Disney’s live-action feature adaptation of the 1989 film, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, will begin. This casting made headlines back in July when Disney made a departure from Ariel’s classic appearance by selecting an African American actress to play the role.

Tune into “The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!,” honoring the 30th anniversary of the animated movie, on Tuesday, November 5 at 8 p.m. EST.

— by Marielle Williams