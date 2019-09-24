See John Cena With A Beard, Wig, Prosthetics And More In Makeover For ‘The Substitute’ (EXCLUSIVE)

John Cena, is that you?!

The WWE star is guest starring on Nickelodeon’s upcoming series, “The Substitute” and Access Hollywood has your first look in this sneak peek clip!

The actor gets made over with a wig, prosthetics, a beer belly and a huge beard. He then goes on to prank some unsuspecting kids a the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills in Monrovia, Calif. who have hilarious reactions to his antics.

In the show, he will become “three completely unrecognizable camp counselors, pranking campers as a quirky environmentalist, a fearful fire safety expert and a CPR instructor with an unusual best friend,” according to a press release.

Going forward in the new show, other celebrities will be made over and go undercover to prank unsuspecting kiddos. But that’s not all, on top of the laughs, the organizations getting pranked will also get a massive $25,000 donation!

But, if you want more of John Cena, you’ll be able to see him right after the first episode of “The Substitute,” when he hosts “Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader.”

“The Substitute” premieres Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:00PM ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

— By Stephanie Swaim