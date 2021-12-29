See Kourtney Kardashian With ‘Tattoos’ All Over Her Body In Photo With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian got a chance to see what she’d look like with full body tattoos like her man Travis Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer, who has more than 100 tattoos, shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of Kourtney sitting on his lap except her entire body was adorned with some faux ink.

Travis captioned the photo giving credit to artist Cheyenne Randall for creating the image, “@indiangiver 🌹🦋🕷.”

Cheyenne is known for creating fake tattoos on photographs and sharing them on his Instagram page. He shared a behind-the-scenes snap of his process for creating the image of Kourtney and Travis.

“This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of @travisbarker @kourtneykardash by @kulikulikulik ✌🏽” he captioned the post.

The artist has created images of celebrities from Dolly Parton, Brittany Murphy and Lucille Ball covered in tattoos.

The couple appears to be going strong since they debuted they began their romance together. Just last week, the 42-year-old businesswoman showed off a sentimental new piece of jewelry on her Instagram Stories—a silver necklace with the Blink 182 drummer’s initials.

Travis is also showing his lady some love. The rockstar shared his favorite tattoo on his IG Stories—the phrase “I love you” written by his bride-to-be. “My favorite tattoo from my favorite tattoo artist” he wrote alongside the pic.

Kourt and Travis have been spending a lot of time together with their blended family. They recently took Kourtney’s 6-year-old son, Reign, and Travis’ 18-year-old son, Landon to Disneyland.

The Poosh founder captioned her post, “The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time” and Travis couldn’t agree more, commenting, “Can’t think of anything better.”