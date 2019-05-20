See Prince Louis Walk For The First Time: Check Out The Adorable Photos!

Prince Louis is officially walking! Just weeks after celebrating his first birthday, Prince Louis, joined his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Sunday and showed off that he’s officially a baby on the move.

In adorable photos shared to the Kensington Royal Instagram account, little Louis, who was clad in a pair of red striped shorts, a blue sweater and little blue shoes, toddled off while his dad Prince William looked on proudly.

The little guy was clearly enjoying the garden, which was designed by his mom Kate Middleton, 37, in order to inspire more children to get outside and play. In another cute pic, Prince Louis was seen getting a cuddle from his mom as he checked out a rock. Prince Louis also got a ride on the rope knot swing, assisted by his dad Prince William.

The little cutie is nearly the spitting image of Prince George when he was a toddler.

We haven’t seen too many photos of Prince Louis in his first year, but Kate hinted last week that Prince Louis is already an energetic kiddo.

During her visit to the World War II Code Breaking Center at Bletchley Park last week she confessed that Prince Louis was “keeping them on their toes.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte also had a ball at the garden outing. The cute kids were seen checking out the waterfall and stream feature and also swinging on the rope-knot swing!

WATCH MORE: Kate Middleton Hints That Prince Louis Is Walking By Saying He ‘Is Keeping Us On Our Toes’