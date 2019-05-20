See Prince Louis Walk For The First Time: Check Out The Adorable Photos!

Prince Louis is officially walking! Just weeks after celebrating his first birthday, Prince Louis, joined his siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Sunday and showed off that he’s officially a baby on the move.
In adorable photos shared to the Kensington Royal Instagram account, little Louis, who was clad in a pair of red striped shorts, a blue sweater and little blue shoes, toddled off while his dad Prince William looked on proudly.
The little guy was clearly enjoying the garden, which was designed by his mom Kate Middleton, 37, in order to inspire more children to get outside and play. In another cute pic, Prince Louis was seen getting a cuddle from his mom as he checked out a rock. Prince Louis also got a ride on the rope knot swing, assisted by his dad Prince William.
The little cutie is nearly the spitting image of Prince George when he was a toddler.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
We haven’t seen too many photos of Prince Louis in his first year, but Kate hinted last week that Prince Louis is already an energetic kiddo.
During her visit to the World War II Code Breaking Center at Bletchley Park last week she confessed that Prince Louis was “keeping them on their toes.”
Prince George and Princess Charlotte also had a ball at the garden outing. The cute kids were seen checking out the waterfall and stream feature and also swinging on the rope-knot swing!
