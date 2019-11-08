Selena Gomez And Little Sister Gracie Rock “Frozen 2” Red Carpet In Adorable Matching Outfits

Selena Gomez and her younger sister Gracie Teefey proved there’s no friend like a sister at last night’s “Frozen 2” red carpet premiere! The “Lose You To Love Me” singer and her 6-year-old sister showed up wearing the most adorable matching ensemble.

The duo walked hand-in-hand wearing Marc Jacobs white prairie dresses under glittery feathered capes. Selena finished her look with Princess Anna-worthy double braids, and Gracie’s cute blonde braid would be an inspiration to Elsa herself! Fans were loving all of the sister’s red carpet poses—especially the adorable little kiss they shared!

Selena was hoping that the outing would win her some sister points. The 27-year-old posted some sweet snaps of the two on Instagram, writing, “Hope I’m officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!”

The adorable siblings also posed alongside Olaf, Anna and Elsa, and it’s safe to say they all look ready to build a snowman!

Of course, Selena and Gracie weren’t the only stars who dressed for the occasion. Sterling K. Brown brought his wife and two sons, and the family dazzled in an all-blue ensemble befitting of Arendelle royalty!

Actress Busy Philipps brought her three daughters along, and the foursome were all smiles as they walked the carpet. And of course, Kristen Bell—the voice of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2”’s Princess Anna—stunned in a purple ombre dress.

We’re so excited to see the next edition of “Frozen” that we just can’t let it go.