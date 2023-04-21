Selena Gomez Beams With Meryl Streep In New ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 Sneak Peek

Only legends in the building! Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep are the new famous friends fans have been waiting for.

The A-listers grinned at each other in a cute new photo on the set of their Hulu hit “Only Murders in the Building,” which is welcoming Meryl for its upcoming third season. Selena gave fans a peek at the fun moment on Instagram this week and shared with fans how much it meant to her to work with the Hollywood icon.

“Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu – I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been,” she wrote in her caption. “It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love. 🥰”

Meryl isn’t the only heavy hitter heading to the Arconia.

Back in January, 30-year-old Selena surprised fans with the news that Paul Rudd has also joined the “Only Murders” cast, revealing the Marvel star in an Instagram clip alongside returning castmates Steve Martin and Martin Short.

“Could this honestly get any better?” Selena asked in the video, before turning the camera to Paul just seconds ahead of a cameo from Meryl.

Viewers went wild over the casting announcement, and it seems Selena was fanning out right along with them!

“I could cry,” she wrote in her caption at the time.

— Erin Biglow