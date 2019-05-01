Selena Gomez Designed A Bikini To Cover Her Kidney Transplant Scar & Make Her ‘Feel Comfortable’

Selena Gomez is ready to show off her summer body on her terms.

The pop superstar has teamed up with bestie Theresa Mingus on a new swimwear line and incorporated an important part of her past for one suit to ensure she hits the beach at her very best.

“It was fun. The design I did, one of them, it was the high-waisted one with the belt,” Selena said in a YouTube interview with her pal and Krahs Swim co-founder posted on Wednesday.

“I’ve had a kidney transplant and I like bathing suits that kind of cover where that’s been and make me feel comfortable,” she added, referencing the scar her surgery left behind.

Selena underwent the procedure in 2017 amid complications from lupus. Another close pal, actress Francia Rasa, donated her kidney to Sel and the singer went on to gush over how Theresa has also helped her overcome personal obstacles.

“After working with you it’s helped me understand not to take life too seriously,” Selena told her friend. “I’ve grown up in a very difficult situation, so I felt like we bonded on that because we come from real places that, I don’t know, I just didn’t think that I could get through some of the hardest points in my life if it wasn’t for you.”

Selena and Theresa have known each other for five years and forged their bond during the designer’s stint as Sel’s assistant. Ahead of the Krahs launch, Selena honored her buddy with a congratulatory Instagram post that paid tribute to their personal and professional relationship.

“She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way. She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman. She is beautiful, kind and smart. I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams,” Sel wrote, captioning a heartwarming black-and-white photo of the pair. “I wanted nothing more than to see her pursue them and soar. And here you are making it happen T. I love you and I am so proud of you.”

Theresa had equally kind words for the “Back to You” songstress, praising their collaboration experience alongside a series of photos in which Sel modeled all three suits from their collection.

“Working with Selena was a dream come true! Her dedication has always inspired me and working with her to design her suit was no exception,” she wrote on Instagram.

In addition to the high-waisted bottoms, Selena’s co-designs include a zip-up one-piece and plunging bikini top – all in fire-engine red.

Score the killer suits for yourself when the Selena x Krahs Swim line drops on Thursday, May 2.

— Erin Biglow