Selena Gomez Gets Real About Body Changes With Throwback Bikini Photos: ‘I Am Proud To Be Who I Am’

Selena Gomez is getting real about her body.

The 31-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Jan. 22nd to share before-and-after photos of herself that showed off her body changes in a bikini.

In the first throwback picture, Selena rocked a string bikini and sunglasses and penned over the photo: “Today, I realized I will never look like this again…”

In the second, more recent photo, the “Single Soon” songstress was captured seemingly by paparazzi climbing into a boat while sporting black high-waisted bikini bottoms and a white bandeau top.

“I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me,” she wrote alongside the photo on her Instagram Story.

Selena has long been open about body positivity and especially her mental health.

Earlier this month, the actress announced that she would be taking a break from social media to prioritize “on what really matters.” At the time, she wrote that statement alongside a photo of her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco.