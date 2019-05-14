Selena Gomez Makes A Glamorous Splash At Her First-Ever Cannes Red Carpet

Selena Gomez has arrived at Cannes!

“The Dead Don’t Die” actress made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the French film festival on Tuesday. For her big debut, she brought her typically elegant style to a new level, looking perfectly the part of a Hollywood bombshell.

Selena wore a white ensemble featuring a sweetheart neckline, a peek of midriff and a thigh-high slit. The brunette beauty accentuated her figure with a matching belt and accessorized with a necklace dripping with diamonds.

To keep the focus on her face (and her eye-popping necklace), Selena swept her dark tresses into a simple bun. She also chose a basic yet timeless makeup look: a cat eye and a classic red lip.

Hours before her big Cannes moment, Selena teased that her arrival in the French Riviera on Instagram. The Disney Channel alum snapped a series of silly hotel room selfies in a robe before slipping into her final look.

“Hi Cannes…you’re very pretty,” she captioned the pics.

While Selena’s all-white outfit stole focus on the red carpet, her “The Dead Don’t Die” co-stars also dressed to impress. Chloë Sevigny was similarly stunning in a black gown with a peek of pink, while Tilda Swinton shimmered in a floor-length silver frock.