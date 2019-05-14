Selena Gomez Makes A Glamorous Splash At Her First-Ever Cannes Red Carpet

Selena Gomez has arrived at Cannes!

“The Dead Don’t Die” actress made her first-ever red carpet appearance at the French film festival on Tuesday. For her big debut, she brought her typically elegant style to a new level, looking perfectly the part of a Hollywood bombshell.

Selena wore a white ensemble featuring a sweetheart neckline, a peek of midriff and a thigh-high slit. The brunette beauty accentuated her figure with a matching belt and accessorized with a necklace dripping with diamonds.

Actress Selena Gomez poses for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

To keep the focus on her face (and her eye-popping necklace), Selena swept her dark tresses into a simple bun. She also chose a basic yet timeless makeup look: a cat eye and a classic red lip.

Hours before her big Cannes moment, Selena teased that her arrival in the French Riviera on Instagram. The Disney Channel alum snapped a series of silly hotel room selfies in a robe before slipping into her final look.

“Hi Cannes…you’re very pretty,” she captioned the pics.

hi Cannes…you’re very pretty

While Selena’s all-white outfit stole focus on the red carpet, her “The Dead Don’t Die” co-stars also dressed to impress. Chloë Sevigny was similarly stunning in a black gown with a peek of pink, while Tilda Swinton shimmered in a floor-length silver frock.

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 14: (L-R) Sara Driver, Tilda Swinton, Luka Sabbat, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny and Selena Gomez attend the opening ceremony and screening of “The Dead Don’t Die” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
